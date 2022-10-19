Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,972,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHT opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $620.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

