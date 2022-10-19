Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,757 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

Insider Activity

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

XPO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

