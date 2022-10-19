Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in News by 77.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

News Trading Up 0.7 %

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

