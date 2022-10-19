Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $277,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of NICE by 26.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 31.7% in the first quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

NICE Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NICE opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.