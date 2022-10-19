Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $605,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ COMM opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

CommScope Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

