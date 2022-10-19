Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

