Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

