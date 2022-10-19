Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at MKM Partners

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $782.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $111,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,482 shares of company stock worth $1,020,055. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

