Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.2 %

SFM opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.