Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Up to $70.23

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.23, but opened at $75.51. Splunk shares last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 32,144 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 41.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 704,832 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,003,000 after buying an additional 205,049 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

