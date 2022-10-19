SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.44.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SLM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 564,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

