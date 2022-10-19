Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Increases By 7.6%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,969,600 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,761,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 618.7 days.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

