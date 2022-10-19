Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rises By 11.4%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 145,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

