Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 8% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 156,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 373,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$163.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$287.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Santacruz Silver Mining

About Santacruz Silver Mining

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,177,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,929,861.95.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

