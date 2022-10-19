Riverview Trust Co Purchases 1,348 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $436.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

