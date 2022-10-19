Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Up to $18.84

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $20.14. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 2,256 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.2% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $474,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

