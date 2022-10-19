Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.94

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 27940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

