ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given New €6.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.20 ($6.33) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBSFY. Barclays increased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.22.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 0.6 %

PBSFY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

