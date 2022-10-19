Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $131.76.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.58%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,283,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,778,000 after acquiring an additional 212,729 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,706,000 after purchasing an additional 112,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

