Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HNI were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,936,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 586,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

