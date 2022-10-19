Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,200 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

