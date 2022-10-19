Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 156.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 108.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.23 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.