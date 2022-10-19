Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 112,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 89,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Universal by 91.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Universal’s payout ratio is 90.80%.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UVV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

