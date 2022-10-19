Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabre were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 5.6% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 294,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 1,471.2% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

