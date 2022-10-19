Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 214233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neogen Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 87.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Neogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Neogen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Stories

