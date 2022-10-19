Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vertex worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vertex by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,204,398 shares of company stock valued at $39,650,954. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

