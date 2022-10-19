Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Synaptics by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

