Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 297,670 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,670 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Exponent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

