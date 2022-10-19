Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,773 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.