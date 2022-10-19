Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,412 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE KD opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

