Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

LHC Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

