Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil
In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Murphy Oil Price Performance
Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Murphy Oil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.
Murphy Oil Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
