Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281,230 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.30%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

