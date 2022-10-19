Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $3,468,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

