Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,286 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

