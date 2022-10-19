Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. Materion has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Materion by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

