Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.98

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINM. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.