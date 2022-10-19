Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 5.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

