Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Landsea Homes from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 2.7 %

LSEA stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $368.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,298 shares of company stock valued at $198,372. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.