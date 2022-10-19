Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Landsea Homes from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes Trading Down 2.7 %

LSEA stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $368.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,298 shares of company stock valued at $198,372. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.