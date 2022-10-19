Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$0.87. Kontrol Technologies shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 4,700 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97.
Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.
