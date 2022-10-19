KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after purchasing an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.6 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.