KBC Group NV Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after buying an additional 364,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.