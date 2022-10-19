KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 14,122 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. 140 Summer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 552,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 299,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of SVC stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.09. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

