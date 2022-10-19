KBC Group NV Invests $79,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683,695 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $66,977,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,426 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.76. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.