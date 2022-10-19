KBC Group NV Invests $75,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

ATEN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,687.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,297. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.