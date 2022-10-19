KBC Group NV Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,662 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INN. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

INN stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $842.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

