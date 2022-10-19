K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,063 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $436.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

