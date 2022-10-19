Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

