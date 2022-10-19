Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.
A number of other research firms have also commented on JAMF. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Jamf Trading Up 9.3 %
NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Jamf has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.59.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
