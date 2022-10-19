International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of -0.09. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.00%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,499 shares of company stock worth $1,180,982. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

